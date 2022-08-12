BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $930,912.14 and $49.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,540,229 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

