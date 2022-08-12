BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

