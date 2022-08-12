BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.06. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
