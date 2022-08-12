BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.06. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,448 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

