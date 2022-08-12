BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75. The firm has a market cap of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

