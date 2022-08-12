Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. 24,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,227. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.