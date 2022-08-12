Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,076. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

