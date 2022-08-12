Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits Market Cap of $190,204.98 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $190,204.98 and $15,936.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

