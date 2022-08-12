Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,544. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

