Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $5.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,925,831 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.