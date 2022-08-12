Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) One Day Volume Tops $2,169.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $2,169.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

