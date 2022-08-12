Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blueknight Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Blueknight Energy Partners Announces Dividend

About Blueknight Energy Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.