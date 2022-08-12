BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $29.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 95,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

