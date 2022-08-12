BMO Capital Markets Boosts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

