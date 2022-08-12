BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 18,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,084. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,790,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.