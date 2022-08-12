BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $14.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,966,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.