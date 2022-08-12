BMO Capital Markets Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$234.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.00.

Shares of GSY traded up C$4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$142.78. 58,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,107. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.88. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.3299989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

