BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,614,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

