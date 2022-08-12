BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,614,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
