BMO Capital Markets Trims Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price to C$32.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUSMF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

