BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

