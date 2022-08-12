Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Increased to Buy at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen currently has C$51.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.62.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.33.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$32.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

