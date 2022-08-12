Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $59,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,941. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.