Boston Partners Acquires 33,664 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $145,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

