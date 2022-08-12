Boston Partners Acquires 52,532 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.79% of Kilroy Realty worth $160,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $53.33 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

