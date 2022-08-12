Boston Partners Acquires 7,998 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $51,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

