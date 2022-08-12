Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $101,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

