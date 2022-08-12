Boston Partners Buys 1,370,410 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.58% of Callaway Golf worth $154,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.