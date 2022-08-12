Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.24% of EnerSys worth $68,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $5,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3,112.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 553,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.81%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

