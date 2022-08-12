Boston Partners Has $95.41 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $95,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

