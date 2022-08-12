Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NVR were worth $114,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVR by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,388.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,517.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

