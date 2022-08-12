Boston Partners Sells 60,773 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of Loews worth $127,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Loews by 121.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Loews by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

