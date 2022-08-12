Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.42% of Walker & Dunlop worth $60,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

