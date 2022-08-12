Bounty0x Market Cap Hits $223,619.67 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $223,619.67 and $17,576.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,848.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00039526 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

