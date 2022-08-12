Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boxlight news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,290 shares of company stock worth $179,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Boxlight by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

