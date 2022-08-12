Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$220.33.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.