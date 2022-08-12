BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 427.55 ($5.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a market capitalization of £81.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). Insiders bought a total of 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

