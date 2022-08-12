Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $133,424.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars.

