Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($87.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.44 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €69.98 ($71.41). 385,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.54.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

