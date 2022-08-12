BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 17,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,256,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
A number of research firms have commented on BRFS. TheStreet cut shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
