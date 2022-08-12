Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.5 %

BRDCY opened at $20.60 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.