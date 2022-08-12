Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Brink’s stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 432,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,146. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 2,796.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brink’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

