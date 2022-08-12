British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

BTI opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

