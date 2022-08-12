Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

