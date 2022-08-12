Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 306.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.