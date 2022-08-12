Brokerages Set MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) PT at $11.73

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

