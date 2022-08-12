Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $26.42

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

