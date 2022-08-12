Brokers Issue Forecasts for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Priority Technology in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Priority Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Priority Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $4.71 on Friday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

