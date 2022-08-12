Brokers Offer Predictions for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL opened at C$32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$42.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.85. The stock has a market cap of C$347.86 million and a P/E ratio of 52.34.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.