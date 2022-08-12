Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 43,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,885. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,810,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,417,000 after buying an additional 136,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.