Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

BIPC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

