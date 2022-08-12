Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Raised to $45.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

BEPC stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

